<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417084764" data-article-version="1.0">American Polish Festival & Craft Show July 12-14</h1>
</header> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=American Polish Festival & Craft Show July 12-14&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/american-polish-festival-craft-show-july-12-14" data-title="American Polish Festival & Craft Show July 12-14" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/american-polish-festival-craft-show-july-12-14" addthis:title="American Polish Festival & Craft Show July 12-14"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417084764.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li 09 2019 01:07PM data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417084764-417083416" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/American_Polish_Festival___Craft_Show_Ju_0_7494238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - The American Polish Festival & Craft Show is happening this weekend in Sterling Heights. You'll find home-cooked Polish meals, traditional Polish dancers, live music and dancing to some of the biggest names in Polka music, a pierogi eating contest for charity, and a craft show.</p><p>Darryl Onderik and Maggie Srodek joined us on The Nine to tell us more, and to show us how to make some pierogi dough. You can watch in the video player above and get more infomation below. </p><p>PIEROGI DOUGH RECIPE<br> DOUGH INGREDIENTS<br> 2 eggs<br> ½ cup water<br> 2 cups flour<br> ½ tsp. Salt</p><p>DOUGH PREP PROCESS</p><p>In a medium mixing bowl add eggs and flour and mix. Add water and salt and knead until firm. Cover bowl with towel and let stand for ten minutes. Divide dough into four pieces. Take one quarter and roll until thin. Cut circles with large biscuit cutter or large glass. Place a small spoonful of your choice of filling a little over to one side on each circle. Moisten edge with water, fold over and press edges together firmly. Be sure they are sealed well to prevent the filling from running out. Do this with all dough pieces and set aside.</p><p>Boil in lightly salted water in two-quart pot by gently dropping pierogi in water - cook for 3 to 5 minutes, Lift out of the water carefully with slotted spoon and place on a plate. Be careful not to crowd or pile the boiled pierogi, as they will stick together, lose shape, and/or pull apart.</p><p>For the filling, be creative! You can use sauerkraut, kraut with bits of sausage, potato, various cheeses, meats, and fruits!</p><p>FRYING PROCESS</p><p>Take a medium onion and dice it into small pieces. Heat a large non-stick skillet on medium high heat for a bit. Add a heaping tablespoon of butter to the pan and get it hot. Put in a few tablespoons of diced onions and place pierogi in pan. Turn down heat slightly and cook until outside is a nice golden brown and onions are golden. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/17th_Annual_Original_Michigan_Lavender_F_0_7494236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/17th_Annual_Original_Michigan_Lavender_F_0_7494236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/17th_Annual_Original_Michigan_Lavender_F_0_7494236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/17th_Annual_Original_Michigan_Lavender_F_0_7494236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/17th_Annual_Original_Michigan_Lavender_F_0_7494236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The sights and smells of lavender will take over Imlay City this weekend at the 17th Annual Original Michigan Lavender Festival." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>17th Annual Original Michigan Lavender Festival July 11-13</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The sights and smells of lavender will take over Imlay City this weekend at the 17th Annual Original Michigan Lavender Festival. </p><p>The festival is July 11-13 at Eastern Michigan Fairgrounds. </p><p>Jennifer Vaisch, founder of the Original Michigan Lavender Festival, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the festival, along with Sabrina Zielinski who shows us how to cook with lavender. You can watch in the video player above and get the recipe below. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/new-summer-menu-at-the-salt-sugar-co" title="New summer menu at The Salt & Sugar Co." data-articleId="416862505" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/New_summer_menu_at_The_Salt___Sugar_Co__0_7487421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/New_summer_menu_at_The_Salt___Sugar_Co__0_7487421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/New_summer_menu_at_The_Salt___Sugar_Co__0_7487421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/New_summer_menu_at_The_Salt___Sugar_Co__0_7487421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/New_summer_menu_at_The_Salt___Sugar_Co__0_7487421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Salt & Sugar Co. has a new summer menu." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New summer menu at The Salt & Sugar Co.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Salt & Sugar Co. has a new summer menu. </p><p>Kevin Mroczek joined us on The Nine to tell us more and show us how to make their lemon basil orzo pasta salad. You can watch in the video player above, and get the recipe below. </p><p>DIRECTIONS: </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/summer-watermelon-salad-with-sajo-s" title="Summer watermelon salad with Sajo's" data-articleId="416860853" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/Summer_watermelon_salad_with_Sajo_s_0_7487119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/Summer_watermelon_salad_with_Sajo_s_0_7487119_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/Summer_watermelon_salad_with_Sajo_s_0_7487119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/Summer_watermelon_salad_with_Sajo_s_0_7487119_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/Summer_watermelon_salad_with_Sajo_s_0_7487119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef Larry and Jim Sage from Sajo's Restaurant joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a light, delicious summer salad recipe." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Summer watermelon salad with Sajo's</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chef Larry and Jim Sage from Sajo's Restaurant joined us in <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 