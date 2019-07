- The American Polish Festival & Craft Show is happening this weekend in Sterling Heights.

The festival is July 12-14 on the grounds of the American Polish Century Club on Maple Lane. You'll find home-cooked Polish meals, traditional Polish dancers, live music and dancing to some of the biggest names in Polka music, a pierogi eating contest for charity, and a craft show.

Darryl Onderik and Maggie Srodek joined us on The Nine to tell us more, and to show us how to make some pierogi dough. You can watch in the video player above and get more infomation below.

PIEROGI DOUGH RECIPE

DOUGH INGREDIENTS

2 eggs

½ cup water

2 cups flour

½ tsp. Salt

DOUGH PREP PROCESS

In a medium mixing bowl add eggs and flour and mix. Add water and salt and knead until firm. Cover bowl with towel and let stand for ten minutes. Divide dough into four pieces. Take one quarter and roll until thin. Cut circles with large biscuit cutter or large glass. Place a small spoonful of your choice of filling a little over to one side on each circle. Moisten edge with water, fold over and press edges together firmly. Be sure they are sealed well to prevent the filling from running out. Do this with all dough pieces and set aside.

Boil in lightly salted water in two-quart pot by gently dropping pierogi in water - cook for 3 to 5 minutes, Lift out of the water carefully with slotted spoon and place on a plate. Be careful not to crowd or pile the boiled pierogi, as they will stick together, lose shape, and/or pull apart.

For the filling, be creative! You can use sauerkraut, kraut with bits of sausage, potato, various cheeses, meats, and fruits!

FRYING PROCESS

Take a medium onion and dice it into small pieces. Heat a large non-stick skillet on medium high heat for a bit. Add a heaping tablespoon of butter to the pan and get it hot. Put in a few tablespoons of diced onions and place pierogi in pan. Turn down heat slightly and cook until outside is a nice golden brown and onions are golden. Serve them with sour cream.