- We are all familiar with Tiramisu, but how about "Beeramisu?"

Busch's Fresh Food Market's executive chef Rebecca Wauldron joined us on The Nine to show us how to make "beeramisu." You can watch in the video player above, and get her recipe below.

Note: You can use a 9x9 square pan, a trifle bowl, or individual ramekins for this recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound mascarpone cheese, softened

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

½ cup Irish Cream Liqueur such as Baily's (divided)

1 tablespoon Irish whiskey (optional)

8 ounces Irish Stout Beer

36 crispy ladyfinger cookies

1 block of bittersweet chocolate for making chocolate shavings

Directions

1. Combine the mascarpone cheese and granulated sugar in a bowl and mix together. Allow the mixture to sit for a few minutes and then vigorously stir again to dissolve the sugar.

2. Place the whipping cream in the bowl of a stand mixer and whip until soft peaks form. Add the Irish whiskey if desired and continue to whip until stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone and sugar mixture.

3. Pour the stout beer into a bowl. Briefly dip half of the ladyfingers in the stout (no more than 2 seconds) and line them up (breaking if necessary) in the serving dish you are using. When you have one layer lined up, pour ¼ cup of the Irish Cream over the lady fingers.

4. Top the first layer of ladyfingers with half of the mascarpone mixture. Cover with chocolate shavings. You may use a grater or a vegetable peeler to make the shavings.

5. Repeat the process with the remaining ladyfingers and remaining ingredients, topping the final layer of mascarpone cream with chocolate shavings. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours before serving.