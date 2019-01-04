Carrabba's Italian Grill prepares Pomodoro Sauce

Do you know what pomodoro sauce is?

If not, here's your newest trivia fact: it's tomato sauce. And to enjoy your enlightenment, here is an ingredient list for the a National Spaghetti Day favorite:



INGREDIENTS - Pomodoro Sauce

1 Yellow onion, finely chopped

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 can (28 ounces) whole tomatoes in juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh basil

INSTUCTIONS

Combine the onion in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is golden brown and just beginning to caramelize, about 12 minutes. Add the garlic and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Pour the tomatoes and their juices into a bowl. Crush the tomatoes between your fingers. Pour the tomatoes and their juices into the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring often, until the tomato juices have thickened and the sauce has reduced slightly, about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Remove from the heat. Sprinkle the basil over the sauce and cover with the lid. Let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in the basil. (The sauce can be cooled, covered, and refrigerated for up to three days. Or freeze for up to 2 months and thaw overnight in the refrigerator before using).

TIP: To avoid bruising the basil, tare the leaves into pieces with your fingers. This will also leave you with basil-scented fingers.