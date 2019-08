- Best known as a fan favorite on Bravo TV's "Top Chef," Fabio Viviani is also a pioneer in casual Italian dining.

He has successful restaurants in Chicago and California, and his latest endeavor - right here in Commerce Township, is sure to become a favorite.

He joined us on The Nine to tell us more about Bar Verona and its food, and to show us how to make a pasta dish. You can get his recipe below.

Guiseppe's Campanelle

Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients:

1 lb fresh pasta, such as Campanelle, fettuccine, or Spaghetti)

4 oz. butter, unsalted

4 oz. olive oil

8 oz. Italian sausage, crumbled

8 oz. Mushrooms (such as cremini, button, or oyster)

1 quart Marinara, homemade or store bought

1 quart Heavy Cream

4 oz. Parmesan, grated, plus more for garnish

2 oz. Flat Leaf Italian Parsley

1 oz. Black Truffle Sauce

Kosher Salt, as needed

Black Pepper, as needed

Method:

1. Bring a pot of salted water to boil.

2. In a large sauté pan on medium high heat, add oil and butter. Let melt completely. Add sausage and mushrooms and cook until golden brown, approx. 5-6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Add marinara and heavy cream. Stir together to fully incorporate, and bring to a simmer. Let reduce for 8-10 minutes until slightly thickened.

4. While sauce continues to simmer, cook fresh pasta in salted, boiling water. Cooking times will vary based on type of pasta.

5. Add Parmesan cheese and parsley to sauce.

6. Remove pasta from boiling water and add to pasta sauce. Let pasta finish cooking in sauce, as to help thicken the sauce. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

7. Add black truffle sauce and, stir to incorporate.

8. Garnish with Parmesan as desired, and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.