Cello Italian Restaurant prepares Lemon Spaghetti

It's National Spaghetti Day, who knew?

Craig Myrand, the culinary director of Cello Italian Restaurant sure does. And to usher in the consumption celebration, he brings forward of a bountiful meal of Lemon Spaghetti with shrimp.

For you carbo-loaders, we recommend you indulge.

And don't forget they also have carrot cake.

Ingredients

Yield: 4 people

1 Tbl Olive Oil

1 pound Shrimp (peeled and deveined)

1 cup Heavy Cream

¼ cup Mascarpone Cream

¼ cup Whole Butter (room temperature)

1 Tbl Fresh Lemon Juice

¼ cup Fresh Basil (chopped)

1 Tbl Capers

2 Tbl Kosher Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper (fresh ground)

Instructions