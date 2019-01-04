Cello Italian Restaurant prepares Lemon Spaghetti

It's National Spaghetti Day, who knew?

Craig Myrand, the culinary director of Cello Italian Restaurant sure does. And to usher in the consumption celebration, he brings forward of a bountiful meal of Lemon Spaghetti with shrimp.

For you carbo-loaders, we recommend you indulge.

And don't forget they also have carrot cake.

Ingredients

Yield: 4 people
1 Tbl         Olive Oil
1 pound    Shrimp (peeled and deveined)
1 cup        Heavy Cream
¼ cup       Mascarpone Cream
¼ cup       Whole Butter (room temperature)
1 Tbl         Fresh Lemon Juice
¼ cup       Fresh Basil (chopped)
1 Tbl         Capers
2 Tbl         Kosher Salt
1 tsp         Black Pepper (fresh ground)

Instructions

 

  1. Heat a large saute pan on high heat.  Add the olive oil.
  2. Season the shrimp with a little salt and pepper.  Sear one side of the shrimp.  Carefully flip the shrimp over and sear the other side.
  3. When the shrimp is cooked add the heavy cream, mascarpone and butter.  Bring to a simmer.
  4. Add the spaghetti and return to a simmer.
  5. Finish with the fresh lemon juice, basil, capers, salt and pepper.
  6. Divide into 4 pasta bowls evenly.  
