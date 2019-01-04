Cello Italian Restaurant prepares Lemon Spaghetti
It's National Spaghetti Day, who knew?
Craig Myrand, the culinary director of Cello Italian Restaurant sure does. And to usher in the consumption celebration, he brings forward of a bountiful meal of Lemon Spaghetti with shrimp.
For you carbo-loaders, we recommend you indulge.
And don't forget they also have carrot cake.
Ingredients
Yield: 4 people
1 Tbl Olive Oil
1 pound Shrimp (peeled and deveined)
1 cup Heavy Cream
¼ cup Mascarpone Cream
¼ cup Whole Butter (room temperature)
1 Tbl Fresh Lemon Juice
¼ cup Fresh Basil (chopped)
1 Tbl Capers
2 Tbl Kosher Salt
1 tsp Black Pepper (fresh ground)
Instructions
- Heat a large saute pan on high heat. Add the olive oil.
- Season the shrimp with a little salt and pepper. Sear one side of the shrimp. Carefully flip the shrimp over and sear the other side.
- When the shrimp is cooked add the heavy cream, mascarpone and butter. Bring to a simmer.
- Add the spaghetti and return to a simmer.
- Finish with the fresh lemon juice, basil, capers, salt and pepper.
- Divide into 4 pasta bowls evenly.