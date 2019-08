- Not only is the Baldwin restaurant family celebrating a cool collaboration with wine and Isiah Thomas next week, they're also celebrating winning "Family Restaurant Rivals" on The Food Network.

Michael, Gabriella and Jefrey Baldwin joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their salmon recipe below.

You can get more information on the event online here. It's Monday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Testa Barra.

ROASTED SALMON WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH PUREE & BROCCOLINI

Prep Time: 45 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Level: medium

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

4 -8-oz. salmon fillets skinned and deboned

2 oz blacking seasoning we use 'Paul Perdohmes Blackened redfish seasoning '

4 fl oz olive oil

Directions

Heat a large sauté pan on hi heat coat one side of salmon with seasoning and blacken in pan finish salmon in a 375 oven for about 5 minutes

Beurre Blanc Sauce - makes about 1 Cup

2 ea shallot, chopped

1 Tbs whole peppercorns

2 bay leaves

2 Lemons, juiced

1 tsp olive oil

8oz. cubed butter, unsalted

¼ c white wine

1/8 c heavy whip

salt & pepper

Directions

Make sauce first. In medium saucepot add oil, heat on medium high heat, add shallots, black peppercorns, and bay leaves. Sauté 2 minutes. Add lemon juice, wine & cream. Let reduce by half, the turn heat on low. Cut butter into squares. Whisk in butter 2 cubes at a time until all butter is incorporated into sauce. Season with salt & pepper and strain. Keep in a warm but not hot area in kitchen.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH PUREE & BROCCOLINI

Butternut Squash Puree Ingredients

1 ea medium butternut squash, cut in half

2 garlic cloves, rough chopped

2 c heavy cream

3 Tbs unsalted butter

Salt & Pepper, to taste

Directions

Cut butternut squash in half long ways. Plays on a greased cookie sheet and roast in a 350-degree oven for about 25 minutes & until soft and scoop-able. In a sauce pot, salute butter and garlic together until aromatic, incorporate cream while occasionally agitating until it comes up to a simmer. Cut off the heat and cover cream to let steep while ou remove your squash from the oven. Scoop out the flesh of the squash into a mixing bowl, put ½ of your cream mixture in the blender then add the butternut squash. Blend together until completely smooth while adding cream gradually so the puree is firm but smooth & the blender is not seizing up. Season with salt & pepper to taste.

Broccolini Ingredients

2 bu broccolini, cleaned and trimmed if necessary

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 tsp crushed red pepper flake

2 Tbs unsalted butter

Salt & Pepper, to taste

Directions

Rinsed broccolini, & clean by peeling hard fibers off of the stems to assure a tender cooking process. In a small pot of boiling water, blanch your broccolini for about 2 minutes until just before al dente. In a medium sauté pan on medium-high heat, incorporate butter, crushed red pepper, and garlic until aromatic, place broccolini directly in sauté pan making sure you bring some of that dripping water with it. Sautee broccolini for about 1 more minute, season with salt and pepper.

Put your dish together by creating a swoosh with your puree first, the plate broccolini horizontally on plate, place salmon on an angle on top to bring heit to your dish, & last but not least, drizzle burr blanc on top of the salmon. Garnish with the optional "bulls' blood (micro beet greens) …enjoy!