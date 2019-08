- Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the Fox 2 Cooking School with a new chicken recipe.

You can watch as he prepares Chicken Alla Carciofi in the video player above, and get his recipe below.

Chicken alla Carciofi

Yield: 4 Portions

Ingredients:

16-20 oz Chicken breast, boneless/skinless 4-5 ounces each

as needed Seasoning Salt

as needed Flour

2 fl oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 oz Garlic, minced

6 oz Artichoke Hearts, halved

1 oz Capers, rinsed

4 oz White Wine

8 oz Chicken Stock

2 tbls Butter, diced

as needed Seasoning Salt

if desired Fresh Herbs (tarragon, chives, parsley, basil, rosemary)

Method Per Chef:

1. Season the chicken, dust lightly with flour. Sear in hot skillet and ensure it is deep golden brown on each side, only flipping once if possible.

2. Cook the garlic briefly, until just golden.

3. Add the capers and artichokes, sauté briefly.

4. Deglaze with the white wine and reduce by at least half.

5. Add the chicken stock and allow to simmer for 3-4 minutes at low heat.

6. Finish with the butter and fresh herbs.

7. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

8. Place the chicken on the plates and pour the mixture over the meat, serve at once.