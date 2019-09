- Chef Bobby Nahra from Encore Catering & Banquet Center joined us on The Nine to show us how to make a walleye recipe with blistered tomatoes and Yukon potatoes.

You can watch as he prepares the dish in the video player above, and get his recipe below.

CHEF BOBBY'S MICHIGAN WALLEYE RECIPE

I started by slicing some Yukon Gold potatoes about an eighth of an inch thick tossed them in butter, laid them on parchment paper, salted and peppered them, added some fresh thyme and bake them at 350° convection bake for about 18 minutes.

I took the same bowl and placed one pint of grape tomatoes, season with olive oil salt and pepper and garlic, and I placed those in the oven at 300° for 35 minutes on a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Making these tomatoes in the oven brings out all the sugars and removes a lot of the acidity. This process is called blistering the tomatoes.

I then cut Julianne style three medium-size onions are used a Vidalia onion for this recipe. I sauté them on medium heat with butter, olive oil and finish with a little bit of white wine salt and pepper to taste.

I set aside and let cool down next to the tomatoes and potatoes. Then we will mix this into a salad once our walleye is sautéed.

Frying your walleye fillets.

Salt and pepper to taste, don't over season the fish! Let the fish flavor speak for itself.

Melt A tablespoon of butter in nonstick frying pan. You may also use extra-virgin olive oil to fry your fish.

Place the fillets into the hot pan, and gently move them slightly or slide your spatula under them to ensure they aren't sticking. Dribble some oil on the upper side of the fish facing you in the pan. When you turn the fish over, that oil will provide an additional oil base for the second side.

NOTE: If you've decided to cook the fillets with the skin on, fry the "presentation"

I like to cut the walleye into smaller strips. So they're more manageable in the pan and less prone to breaking apart Walleye is a very delicate fish. Cut the fillets into thirds.

Let the fish fry for about three to five minutes on each side, depending on thickness. Do not make them anxious by moving them around or lifting them. If you suspect they are overcooking or the pan is too hot, gently lift an edge to peer beneath. You're looking for a good sear. Don't let them get black. You can't get away with telling your guests that's "blackened" walleye!

The internal temperature of cooked fish is 145o F. If you don't have a meat thermometer (see reviews of good meat thermometers here), the cooked fish should be opaque and flake easily. The temperature of stoves differs, so experimentation will allow you to determine the ideal temperature setting and time for your stove and pan. Fish overcooks easily.

Plating

Please 2 tablespoons of your potato tomato and caramelized onion salad in the center of the plate. Place two or three pieces of walleye over the salad and garnish with Rula and a little bit of the onions and tomatoes from the salad and enjoy.