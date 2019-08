- One of Detroit's only East African restaurants, Baobab Fare, is almost ready to open its doors to the public. The winner of the 2017 Comerica Hatch Detroit contest is expected to have its grand opening sometime later this year.

Owner Nadia Nijmbere joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the food they'll have, along with Vittoria Katanski, executive director of Hatch Detroit. You can hear more from them in the video player above, and get the mbuzi recipe below.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. of Goat meat

2 medium onions

2 medium green peppers

2 sticks of celery

1 crushed garlic

1 tbs. crushed ginger

1/4 lemon juice

3 Maggie cube

1 tbs. curry powder

1 tbs. black pepper

1 tbs. cumin

3 bay leaves

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Add in goat meat mix and keep in the fridge overnight.

Cooking:

1. Put the meat in a pan and bring it to boil with 3 cups of water for 1:30 minutes on medium heat.

2. Separate meat with the broth

3. Heat 1/2 cup of oil in a large pan add the goat. Turn the heat to medium and sear the goat until brown for about 20 minutes.

4. Add chopped onion and green for about 5 minutes.

5. Add 1 cup of broth for about 30 minutes in medium heat