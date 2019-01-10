Eating more fruits and veggies with Beyond Juice

- It's that time of year where many of us are looking for ways to eat healthier.

Elliott Disner, vice president of Beyond Juice, joined us on The Nine along with Joe Bonanni to give us some tips about adding more fruits and veggies to our daily diet. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get a recipe for a healthy bowl below.

For more information Beyond Juice or to find a location near you, click here.

The Hummus + Beet Bowl

Kale Base

3 oz Quinoa

2 oz Beyond Made Hummus

1.5 oz Diced Beets

1.5 oz Crumbled Feta

1.5 oz Chopped Cucumber

1.5 oz Sliced Cherry Tomatoes

Served with a side of Red Wine Vinaigrette