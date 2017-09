- The guys from Testa Barra joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us some recipes to make this fall. You can get their recipes below.

Testa Barra is located on Garfield Road in Clinton Township. For more information on the restaurant, visit www.testabarra.com.

CLICK HERE FOR BOOM BOOM CALAMARI RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR CAJUN COLESLAW RECIPE

CLICK HERE FOR LAMB SHANK RECIPE