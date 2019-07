The American Polish Festival & Craft Show is happening this weekend in Sterling Heights.

The festival is July 12-14 on the grounds of the American Polish Century Club on Maple Lane. You'll find home-cooked Polish meals, traditional Polish dancers, live music and dancing to some of the biggest names in Polka music, a pierogi eating contest for charity, and a craft show.

Darryl Onderik and Maggie Srodek joined us on The Nine to tell us more, and to show us how to make some pierogi dough. You can watch in the video player above and get more infomation below.