- Hibachi dinners are a fun outing for the whole family, but you can enjoy the flavors of hibachi at home too.

Chef Will Coleman joined us on The Nine to give us a recipe you might find at a hibachi grill, Grilled Hoisin Glazed Ribs with Sesame & Ginger Broccoli. You can watch in the video player above as he prepares the dish, and get his recipe below.

Grilled Hoisin Glazed Ribs with Sesame & Ginger Broccoli

SERVES 4 | ACTIVE TIME : 30 MINUTES | TOTAL TIME: 1 HOUR 30 MINUTES



Grilled Hoisin Glazed Ribs:

2 racks baby back ribs (about 4 pounds) - membrane removed

1 cup low sodium soy sauce

½ cup water

½ cup hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons vinegar

1 yellow onion, grated

3 garlic cloves, grated

2 tablespoons BOLD Hibachi Spice Blend

Green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil



Sesame & Ginger Broccoli:

4 cups broccoli florets, steamed

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons BOLD Hibachi Spice Blend

1 cup fried wonton strips



GRILLED HOISIN GLAZED RIBS DIRECTIONS​:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, water, hoisin sauce, vinegar, grated onion, garlic, and Hibachi Nights Spice Blend.

Place the ribs on a large foil-lined baking sheet and pour half of the sauce on the ribs, covering both sides. Then, wrap loosely with foil and bake for 60- 90 minutes or until tender.

Pour the remaining sauce into a saucepan and cook over medium heat until the sauce reduces by half.

Remove the ribs from the oven and brush with half of the Hoisin Glaze. . Heat an indoor grill pan or outdoor grill to 400 degrees and brush evenly with vegetable oil.

Grill the ribs for 5-10 minutes on each side or until the ribs become caramelized and crispy. Brush the ribs with the remaining amount of Hoisin Glaze and garnish with sliced green onions.

SESAME & GINGER BROCCOLI DIRECTIONS:

In a large mixing bowl, mix together the soy sauce, sesame oil, hoisin sauce, and BOLD Hibachi Spice Blend.

Toss together with broccoli florets and top with fried wonton strips.