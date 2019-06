- Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

Andiamo executive chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a recipe perfect for your summer entertaining - grilled chicken alla fiorentina. The dish is also part of Andiamo's date night menu, which is 2 for $50.

You can watch as he prepares the dish in the video player above, and get his recipe below.

CHICKEN ALLA FIORENTINA

Yield: 4 Portion

Ingredients:

16-20 oz Chicken breast, boneless/skinless 4-5 ounces each

as needed Seasoning Salt

as needed Grilling Marinade, see attached

4 fl oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 oz Garlic, minced

6 oz Artichoke Hearts, halved

8 oz Heirloom Tomatoes

3 oz Olives, Pitted

6 oz Ricotta Salata or Feta Cheese

4 oz Baby Leaf Spinach or Arugula

as needed Seasoning Salt

if desired Fresh Herbs (tarragon, chives, parsley, basil, rosemary)

Method Per Chef:

1. Marinate the protein with grilling marinade and allow to sit for up to two hours under refrigeration.

2. Season the chicken, season the grill grates as well. Grill and ensure it is deep golden brown on each side, only flipping once if possible.

3. Use a digital thermometer to ensure it cooks to a minimum of 165 F.

4. Allow the chicken to rest for 5 minutes before service.

5. Take a skillet, either on the stove top or over the grill, make sure the pan is hot before adding oil and garlic.

6. Cook the garlic briefly, until just golden.

7. Add the tomatoes and artichokes, sauté briefly.

8. Add the olives, remove the meat immediately add the spinach and cheese, to ensure it wilts and heats through.

9. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper and any fresh herbs of your choice.

10. Place the chicken on the plates and pour the mixture over the meat, serve at once.