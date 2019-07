- Executive Chef Rebecca Wauldron from Busch's Fresh Food Market came in this morning to demo grilled pineapple mojitos and grilled watermelon salad with feta.

Watch in the video player above and get the recipe below.

Grilled Pineapple Mojitos

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1/2 a small pineapple, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch thick planks

2 teaspoons canola or grapeseed oil

2 tablespoons sugar (preferably superfine)

2 limes, cut into eighths

1 small bunch of mint, stems removed and discarded

8 ounces light rum

16 ounces club soda or seltzer, chilled

Garnish: additional mint sprigs

Directions:

1. Prepare a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high heat. Clean and oil the grill grate.

2. Brush both sides of pineapple slices with oil and grill, turning occasionally, until lightly charred at edges and fruit is cooked through, about 8 minutes.

3. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool to room temperature. Roughly chop fruit.

4. Divide pineapple, sugar, limes, and mint equally among four large glasses. Muddle until mint is mashed and fruit releases its juices. Add rum and muddle to incorporate, then fill glasses with ice.

5. Divide seltzer between glasses, stir gently to mix. Garnish with mint sprigs.

Grilled Watermelon Salad With Feta

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1/2 (5-pound) seedless watermelon

¼ cup Balsamic Glaze or Balsamic Vinaigrette

Extra-virgin olive oil

Sea Salt

4 cups fresh arugula, washed and dried

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

Fresh finely cracked black pepper

Directions:

1. Cut the watermelon in half. Stand the watermelon half cut side down on a cutting board and slice away the rind, leaving a solid block of melon. Turn the block on its side and cut it into 8 squares, roughly 3 by 3 inches and 1-inch thick.

2. Prepare a gas or charcoal grill to medium heat. Clean the grill grate. Brush the watermelon "steaks" with olive oil and place them on the prepared grill.

3. Grill each side about 2 minutes until grill marks appear; transfer to a plate and season with salt.

4. To assemble the salads, toss the arugula with half of the balsamic glaze or balsamic vinaigrette. Place about ½ cup of the arugula on each plate. Top with one of the watermelon steaks and a couple of tablespoons of feta. Place an additional ½ cup of arugula over the first watermelon steak and repeat the layers ending with the crumbled feta.

5. Drizzle the remaining balsamic glaze over the salads and top with an even distribution of pine nuts. Drizzle salads with additional olive oil if desired. Finish with a dusting of black pepper.

Find a Busch's Market location near you at www.buschs.com.