- Farm Field Table in Ferndale carries some of the freshest seafood around the metro area. They have had salmon, scallops, grouper, snapper, bronzini, king crab, shrimp, lobster, walleye, perch and blue nose, to name a few.

Sean Force & Matt Romine joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their fresh fish market.

SIMPLY GRILLED FISH

2ea 8oz salmon fillets

Oil

Salt and pepper

1. Pull salmon out of fridge 30 minutes before cooking. Rub salmon with oil and dust with salt and pepper.

2. Preheat grill. Place fish flesh side down and grill for 3 minutes, make a 45 degree turn and cook for 3 more minutes. Flip fish over, cook for 2 minutes longer, 45 degree turn and cook 2 more minutes. Remove from grill and let rest for 3 minutes before serving.

Lemon thyme vinaigrette

2ea lemon zest

1ea lemon juice

1t minced garlic

1t minced shallot

1T chopped parsley

2T chopped fresh thyme

1T fresh chive

½ c white wine vinegar

2T honey

1t dry mustard

1.5 cup oil

Salt and pepper

1.combined first 8 ingredients in a stainless-steel bowl, whisk to combined. Slowly drizzle in oil, season to taste with salt and pepper.

Michigan Vegetable sauté

.5c morels, sliced

.25c Grilled asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

.25c blanched white asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

.5c carrots, melon ball and blanched

2T ramp bulb, minced

2T butter

2T oil

8 basil leaves

Salt and pepper

1.Over high heat sear morels in oil, making sure to leave room in pan. Once you see some brown edges add butter and ramps, reduce to medium heat. Cook for 1 more minute.

2.Add remaining vegetables, season with salt and fresh black pepper. Toss to combine. Remove from heat, tear basil and add to vegetables