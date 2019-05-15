< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mike-renda">The Opinions of Mike Renda</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/alabama-governor-signs-strictest-abortion-ban-in-the-us"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/P%20ALABAMA%20ABORTION%20BILL%205P%20_00.00.33.16_1557958731075.png_7268385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/alabama-governor-signs-strictest-abortion-ban-in-the-us">Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-being-a-mom"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/12/Let_it_Rip__Being_a_mom_0_7250451_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Let it Rip: Being a mom"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-being-a-mom">Let it Rip: Being a mom</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/home/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="$999,999 bond set for Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/home/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody">$999,999 bond set for Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/alyssa-milano-threatens-to-leave-show-to-protest-georgia-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AlyssaMilano_051119_1557593478966_7248028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alyssa Milano threatens to leave show to protest Georgia abortion law"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/alyssa-milano-threatens-to-leave-show-to-protest-georgia-abortion-law">Alyssa Milano threatens to leave show to protest Georgia abortion law</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/alabama-governor-signs-strictest-abortion-ban-in-the-us">Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-being-a-mom">Let it Rip: Being a mom</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/home/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody">$999,999 bond set for Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/alyssa-milano-threatens-to-leave-show-to-protest-georgia-abortion-law">Alyssa Milano threatens to leave show to protest Georgia abortion law</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/video-kentucky-homeowner-shoots-at-four-armed-home-invaders">VIDEO: Kentucky homeowner shoots at would-be robbers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/eating-cheese-and-yogurt-helps-protect-against-premature-death-study-finds">Eating cheese and yogurt helps protect against premature death, study finds</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/01/wjbk-dearborn%20hts%20flooding2-050119_1556727090447.JPG_7205919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1131126942_1556294311272_7175440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/28/Is_there_any_correlation_between_the_fol_0_6957291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/grandmothers-prayer-closet-withstands-e4-tornado-in-alabama"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/25/Jason%20Smith_prayer%20closet_032519_1553531214463.jpg_6937950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Grandmother's prayer closet withstands EF4 tornado in Alabama"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/grandmothers-prayer-closet-withstands-e4-tornado-in-alabama">Grandmother's prayer closet withstands EF4 tornado in Alabama</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/more-rain-expected-in-detroit-rouge-river-still-hasn-t-crested">More rain expected in Detroit, Rouge River still hasn't crested</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/snow-is-returning-to-metro-detroit-but-temper-your-frustration">Snow is returning to Metro Detroit but temper your frustration</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/is-there-a-connection-between-the-tiger-s-opening-day-success-and-the-following-summer-">Is there a connection between the Tiger's opening day success and the following summer?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/grandmothers-prayer-closet-withstands-e4-tornado-in-alabama">Grandmother's prayer closet withstands EF4 tornado in Alabama</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/threat-of-severe-stormy-weather-thursday-evening">Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of SE Michigan until 10 p.m.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/massive-ice-pile-on-shores-of-niagara-river">Massive ice piles on shores of Niagara River</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/tequila-mundo-may-18-at-russell-industrial-center"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Tequila_Mundo_May_18_at_Russell_Industri_0_7265300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tequila Mundo May 18 at Russell Industrial Center"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/tequila-mundo-may-18-at-russell-industrial-center">Tequila Mundo May 18 at Russell Industrial Center</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/grilling-up-fresh-seafood-with-farm-field-table"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Grilling up fresh seafood with Farm Field Table"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/grilling-up-fresh-seafood-with-farm-field-table">Grilling up fresh seafood with Farm Field Table</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/making-the-big-mamma-cookie-with-detroit-cookie-co"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Making_the_Big_Mamma_Cookie__with_Detroi_0_7265293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Making the Big Mamma Cookie! with Detroit Cookie Co."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/making-the-big-mamma-cookie-with-detroit-cookie-co">Making the Big Mamma Cookie! with Detroit Cookie Co.</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/amy-s-angels/runco-waste-industries-elevate-detroit-and-happy-s-pizza-team-up-to-feed-people-in-need"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Runco_Waste_Industries__Elevate_Detroit__0_7264692_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Runco Waste Industries, Elevate Detroit and Happy's Pizza team up to feed people in need"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/amy-s-angels/runco-waste-industries-elevate-detroit-and-happy-s-pizza-team-up-to-feed-people-in-need">Runco Waste Industries, Elevate Detroit and Happy's Pizza team up to feed people in need</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/tequila-mundo-may-18-at-russell-industrial-center">Tequila Mundo May 18 at Russell Industrial Center</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/grilling-up-fresh-seafood-with-farm-field-table">Grilling up fresh seafood with Farm Field Table</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/making-the-big-mamma-cookie-with-detroit-cookie-co">Making the Big Mamma Cookie! with Detroit Cookie Co.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/amy-s-angels/runco-waste-industries-elevate-detroit-and-happy-s-pizza-team-up-to-feed-people-in-need">Runco Waste Industries, Elevate Detroit and Happy's Pizza team up to feed people in need</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/baby-sting-rays-born-at-sea-life-michigan">Baby sting rays born at SEA LIFE Michigan</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/new-spring-recipes-at-morton-s-the-steakhouse">New spring recipes at Morton's The Steakhouse</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About FOX 2</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about/fox-2-staff">FOX 2 Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Grilling up fresh seafood with Farm Field Table
Posted May 15 2019 01:42PM EDT
Video Posted May 15 2019 01:35PM EDT data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/grilling-up-fresh-seafood-with-farm-field-table" data-title="Grilling up fresh seafood with Farm Field Table" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/grilling-up-fresh-seafood-with-farm-field-table" addthis:title="Grilling up fresh seafood with Farm Field Table"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407019114.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407019114");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407019114_407018271_196994"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407019114_407018271_196994";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407018271","video":"564257","title":"Grilling%20up%20fresh%20seafood%20with%20Farm%20Field%20Table","caption":"Farm%20Field%20Table%20in%20Ferndale%20carries%20some%20of%20the%20freshest%20seafood%20around%20the%20metro%20area.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F15%2FGrilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F15%2FGrilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Field_Table_564257_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652549736%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DOQ_BuXOfS62bNuR1dx0QGNFvHik","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fgrilling-up-fresh-seafood-with-farm-field-table"}},"createDate":"May 15 2019 01:35PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407019114_407018271_196994",video:"564257",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Farm%2520Field%2520Table%2520in%2520Ferndale%2520carries%2520some%2520of%2520the%2520freshest%2520seafood%2520around%2520the%2520metro%2520area.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Field_Table_564257_1800.mp4?Expires=1652549736&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OQ_BuXOfS62bNuR1dx0QGNFvHik",eventLabel:"Grilling%20up%20fresh%20seafood%20with%20Farm%20Field%20Table-407018271",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fgrilling-up-fresh-seafood-with-farm-field-table"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 01:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-407019114"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 01:35PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-407019114" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407019114-407018256"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407019114-407018256" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Grilling_up_fresh_seafood_with_Farm_Fiel_0_7265295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> (FOX 2) - Farm Field Table in Ferndale carries some of the freshest seafood around the metro area. They have had salmon, scallops, grouper, snapper, bronzini, king crab, shrimp, lobster, walleye, perch and blue nose, to name a few.

Sean Force & Matt Romine joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their fresh fish market. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get a simple grilled fish recipe below.

SIMPLY GRILLED FISH
2ea 8oz salmon fillets
Oil 
Salt and pepper
1. Pull salmon out of fridge 30 minutes before cooking. Rub salmon with oil and dust with salt and pepper.
2. Preheat grill. Place fish flesh side down and grill for 3 minutes, make a 45 degree turn and cook for 3 more minutes. Flip fish over, cook for 2 minutes longer, 45 degree turn and cook 2 more minutes. Remove from grill and let rest for 3 minutes before serving.

Lemon thyme vinaigrette 
2ea lemon zest 
1ea lemon juice
1t minced garlic
1t minced shallot
1T chopped parsley
2T chopped fresh thyme
1T fresh chive 
½ c white wine vinegar 
2T honey
1t dry mustard
1.5 cup oil
Salt and pepper
1.combined first 8 ingredients in a stainless-steel bowl, whisk to combined. Slowly drizzle in oil, season to taste with salt and pepper.

Michigan Vegetable sauté
.5c morels, sliced 
.25c Grilled asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
.25c blanched white asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
.5c carrots, melon ball and blanched
2T ramp bulb, minced
2T butter
2T oil
8 basil leaves
Salt and pepper
1.Over high heat sear morels in oil, making sure to leave room in pan. Once you see some brown edges add butter and ramps, reduce to medium heat. Cook for 1 more minute.
2.Add remaining vegetables, season with salt and fresh black pepper. Toss to combine. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/portable-breathalyzers-match-up-with-police-versions-in-allen-park-pd-test" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Portable_breathalyzers_perform_up_to_tas_0_7272477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Portable_breathalyzers_perform_up_to_tas_0_7272477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Portable_breathalyzers_perform_up_to_tas_0_7272477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Portable_breathalyzers_perform_up_to_tas_0_7272477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/Portable_breathalyzers_perform_up_to_tas_0_7272477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Portable breathalyzers match up with police versions in Allen Park PD test</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-runs-over-man-twice-before-driving-off-on-detroit-s-east-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_run%20over%20twice1_1557972992243.JPG_7271337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_run%20over%20twice1_1557972992243.JPG_7271337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_run%20over%20twice1_1557972992243.JPG_7271337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_run%20over%20twice1_1557972992243.JPG_7271337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_run%20over%20twice1_1557972992243.JPG_7271337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman runs over man twice before driving off on Detroit's east side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dr-sabrina-on-the-advantages-of-smiling" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/0B22E430B0554C769AAD3850E5A30B75_1557971623784_7271041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/0B22E430B0554C769AAD3850E5A30B75_1557971623784_7271041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/0B22E430B0554C769AAD3850E5A30B75_1557971623784_7271041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/0B22E430B0554C769AAD3850E5A30B75_1557971623784_7271041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/0B22E430B0554C769AAD3850E5A30B75_1557971623784_7271041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dr. Sabrina on the advantages of smiling</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/study-healthcare-workers-suffer-69-percent-of-job-violence-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/NURSING_1557970676350_7271036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/NURSING_1557970676350_7271036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/NURSING_1557970676350_7271036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/NURSING_1557970676350_7271036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/NURSING_1557970676350_7271036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bill seeks to prevent workplace violence on healthcare workers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/retired-dpd-chief-atv-riders-don-t-have-right-to-intimidate-on-city-streets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_ATV%20riders%20in%20Detroit%20photo%20courtesy%20Conner%20Riesterer_1557965854856.JPG_7270612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_ATV%20riders%20in%20Detroit%20photo%20courtesy%20Conner%20Riesterer_1557965854856.JPG_7270612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_ATV%20riders%20in%20Detroit%20photo%20courtesy%20Conner%20Riesterer_1557965854856.JPG_7270612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_ATV%20riders%20in%20Detroit%20photo%20courtesy%20Conner%20Riesterer_1557965854856.JPG_7270612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/15/wjbk_ATV%20riders%20in%20Detroit%20photo%20courtesy%20Conner%20Riesterer_1557965854856.JPG_7270612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;screengrab&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Conner&#x20;Riesterer" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retired DPD chief: ATV riders don't have right to intimidate on city streets</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 