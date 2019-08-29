< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 29 2019 12:35PM (FOX 2) - Healthy eating and easy living is the motto for Clean Plates Detroit. They deliver delicious and healthy food right to your door, no cooking required. </p><p>Mark Anton and Chef Josh Hedges joined us in studio to tell us more about their menu and their service, and to show us how to make one of their healthy recipes at home. You can get their breaded baked almond chicken recipe below. </p><p>For more information on Clean Plates Detroit, visit <a href="http://www.cleanplatesdetroit.com">www.cleanplatesdetroit.com</a>. </p><p>Prep Time: 15 Min<br> Cook Time: 25 Min<br> Total Time: 40 Min<br> Serves 4</p><p>Ingredients<br> 1lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts<br> 1 cup ground almond or almond flour/meal<br> 1 tsp paprika<br> ½ tsp garlic powder<br> 1 tsp oregano<br> 1 tsp chili powder<br> 1 tsp black pepper<br> Egg White lightly beaten or Almond Milk <br> Olive oil cooking spray (or avocado or coconut oil) </p><p>Directions:</p><p>1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray baking sheet with olive oil, set aside<br> 2. Wash and clean chicken breast. Remember to pat dry.<br> 3. Mix together all of the spices and ground almond in a wide bowl<br> 4. Whisk egg whites in a bowl and dip each chicken breast in the eggs then coat with almond spice mixture<br> 5. Place coated chicken on the prepared baking sheet<br> 6. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66154" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-with-hatch-green-chiles-with-lucky-s-market" title="Cooking with Hatch green chiles with Lucky's Market" data-articleId="426199379" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/29/Cooking_with_Hatch_green_chiles_with_Luc_0_7625017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/29/Cooking_with_Hatch_green_chiles_with_Luc_0_7625017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/29/Cooking_with_Hatch_green_chiles_with_Luc_0_7625017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/29/Cooking_with_Hatch_green_chiles_with_Luc_0_7625017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/29/Cooking_with_Hatch_green_chiles_with_Luc_0_7625017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A valley in New Mexico grows a specific type of chile pepper, called the Hatch chile pepper." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cooking with Hatch green chiles with Lucky's Market</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 12:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A valley in New Mexico grows a specific type of chile pepper, called the Hatch chile pepper. The peppers only come out a specific time of the year -- which happens to be right now.</p><p>Located in the heart of the Rio Grande agricultural territory, Hatch, New Mexico, is often referred to as the Chili Capital of the World. Hatch chiles offer an ideal balance of heat and sweetness.</p><p>One medium Hatch chile pepper has as much vitamin C as six oranges and also contains high amounts of calcium, iron, magnesium, and other important vitamins. The peppers are also low in fat and calories.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/mich-beef-industry-commission-at-the-state-fair" title="Mich. Beef Industry Commission at the State Fair" data-articleId="425835919" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Grilling_tips_for_your_Labor_Day_party_0_7619953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Grilling_tips_for_your_Labor_Day_party_0_7619953_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Grilling_tips_for_your_Labor_Day_party_0_7619953_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Grilling_tips_for_your_Labor_Day_party_0_7619953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/27/Grilling_tips_for_your_Labor_Day_party_0_7619953_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The summer grilling season may be winding down, but for a lot of people their love of beef never ends." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mich. Beef Industry Commission at the State Fair</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The summer grilling season may be winding down, but for a lot of people their love of beef never ends. </p><p>George Quackenbush, the executive director of the Michigan Beef Industry Commission, joined us with some tips about beef, no matter what time of year you're making it. </p><p>They'll also be at the Michigan State Fair at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, from Aug. 29 - Sept. 2, to answer all your beef-related questions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/best-bbq-sides-with-redsmoke-bbq" title="Best BBQ sides with Redsmoke BBQ" data-articleId="425658387" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/Best_BBQ_sides_with_Redsmoke_BBQ_0_7617219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/Best_BBQ_sides_with_Redsmoke_BBQ_0_7617219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/Best_BBQ_sides_with_Redsmoke_BBQ_0_7617219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/Best_BBQ_sides_with_Redsmoke_BBQ_0_7617219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/26/Best_BBQ_sides_with_Redsmoke_BBQ_0_7617219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Looking for a new side to take to your end-of-summer barbecue?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Best BBQ sides with Redsmoke BBQ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 02:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Looking for a new side to take to your end-of-summer barbecue? </p><p>Chef Lance Levy from Redsmoke BBQ in Greektown joined us on The Nine to give us some ideas. 