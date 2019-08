- Healthy eating and easy living is the motto for Clean Plates Detroit. They deliver delicious and healthy food right to your door, no cooking required.

Mark Anton and Chef Josh Hedges joined us in studio to tell us more about their menu and their service, and to show us how to make one of their healthy recipes at home. You can get their breaded baked almond chicken recipe below.

For more information on Clean Plates Detroit, visit www.cleanplatesdetroit.com.

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 25 Min

Total Time: 40 Min

Serves 4

Ingredients

1lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup ground almond or almond flour/meal

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp black pepper

Egg White lightly beaten or Almond Milk

Olive oil cooking spray (or avocado or coconut oil)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray baking sheet with olive oil, set aside

2. Wash and clean chicken breast. Remember to pat dry.

3. Mix together all of the spices and ground almond in a wide bowl

4. Whisk egg whites in a bowl and dip each chicken breast in the eggs then coat with almond spice mixture

5. Place coated chicken on the prepared baking sheet

6. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden. Use a food thermometer to ensure temperature of the chicken is 165F.