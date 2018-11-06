How to cook a sous vide turkey the Zingerman's way this Thanksgiving

- Bring the latest kitchen equipment into the kitchen, a sous vide turkey is a unique way to impress your guests this Thanksgiving.

High-end restaurants have been using this technique for years, but new technology has allowed it into the homes of everyday cooks. Sous vide refers to the process of vacuum-sealing food in a bag, then cooking it to a very precise temperature in a water bath.

Executive Chef Kieron Hales from Zingerman's Cornman Farms joined us on The Nine to walk us through all the steps when it comes to cooking a turkey sous vide.

Their process includes keeping the turkey in a special brine for up to 10 days, so plan ahead with this one!

You can hear from him in the video player above, and get his sous vide turkey recipe here.