Executive chef Emmele Herrold from Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham joined us on The Nine to show us how to make a traditional Irish breakfast for St. Patrick's Day. You can watch in the video player above, and get her recipes below.

Baked beans:

Cook 2 cups pinto beans in water until they are soft.

Stew together with:

1/4 lb. bacon

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

Add water to cover

Potatoes:

2 lbs. fingerling potatoes

Toss potatoes in olive oil, salt and pepper

Bake until tender

Let cool

Mash potatoes with the palm of your hand, just until flat

Heat olive oil in a skillet

Add potatoes to hot oil, season with salt and pepper if needed

Cook until golden brown

Prepare the rest:

Slice ham in 1/4 slices (1 per person)

Slice tomatoes 1/2 thick (3 slices per person)

Use about 2 inches of sausage per person

2 eggs per person (We suggest sunny side up)

1 piece of toast per person (choose your favorite toast)

Prepare ham, sausage and tomato by cooking them until golden brown and cooked through on a griddle or in a sauté pan.

Assemble one plate per person with:

2 eggs

2 inches Sausage

1 slice ham

3 slices tomato

1/2 cup beans

1/2 cup potato

1 slice toast