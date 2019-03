- Baker Katie Klann of Cantoro Italian Market and Bakery joined us on The Nine to show us how to make Irish creme brulee, which can wow a crowd at your St. Patrick's Day celebration.

You can watch in the video player above, and get her recipe below.

Ingredients:

8oz heavy cream

8 oz Baileys

1/2 cup sugar

1Tablespoon Vanilla bean paste

1Tablespoon coffee extract or 1 shot espresso

10 oz egg yolk (approx. 10 yolks)

Place Cream, Bailey's and sugar on stove, whisking until sugar is dissolved. Heat until scalding, not boiling

Place egg yolks into a bowl. Slowly ladle the hot cream mixture over the egg yolks while whisking the yolks. After 1/2 cream mixture is in with yolks, pour yolks into cream mixture in the pot and whisk until combined. Portion into your ramekins.

Bake *225 approx. 24 minutes

Yields 12 2 oz. ramekins