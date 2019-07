Island Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

Quinoa- 2 cups

Water- 4 cups

Edamame- 1 cup

Carrots- 1 cup, diced

Yellow Bell Pepper- 2

Red Bell Pepper- 2, diced

Red Cabbage- 1 cup, in narrow strips

Fresh Cilantro- I bunch, minced finely

Whole Cashews- 8 ounces

Fresh Mango- 2, diced

Ginger Root- 1-2 tablespoon, diced

Lime Juice- ¼ cup

Orange Juice- 2 T

Rice Vinegar- ¼ cup

Olive Oil- ½ cup

Coarse Kosher Salt or Himalayan Sea Salt- 1.5 T

Agave or- 1 T

Recipe:

In a medium sauce pot, combine water and quinoa, cover, bring to a boil, and reduce to simmer. Cook until all water Is absorbed (10-12 minutes), remove from heat, allow to sit for 10 minutes. Remove cover and fluff with a fork. Set aside in a big bowl.

Veggies - As quinoa is cooking, cut everything as directed. Add to cooked quinoa

Vinaigrette - Combine cilantro, cashews, ginger, lime and orange juices, rice vinegar, olive oil, salt and agave- whisk together. Add diced mango. And stir gently. Add to quinoa and veggies.

Toss everything together, let chill in the fridge until cooled.