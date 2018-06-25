Mac, Cheese & Beer event Downriver June 29

- Enjoy samples of food and desserts from over 15 local restaurants and caterers at Mac, Cheese & Beer + Dueling Pianos event on June 29 in Southgate.

More than 60 craft beers will also be available to sample. Mobile Dueling Pianos will be bringing their high energy, interactive, sing-a-long, clap-a-long comedy show, packed full of songs that you request. There will also be a handful of fun vendors you can shop from too.

Justin Green joined us in studio to tell us more about the events, along with John Cook from Crystal Gardens and Jessie Billie from Sweet Bakery & Cafe. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their mac & cheese recipe here.

Tickets for the event start at $35. You can get more information and order tickets here.