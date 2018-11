- Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market is embracing Michigan's fall harvest with some new recipes. Chef Angelo Loria joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share some of these recipes with us, which can be made ahead of time and save some stress on Thanksgiving Day.

You can watch in the video player above as he prepares a butternut squash bisque, a cranberry compote and a make-ahead turkey gravy. You can get his recipes here.