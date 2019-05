- Chef Branden Yono and Kurt Lopez from Catrina's Taqueria joined us on Taco Tuesday to show us their way of making the ground beef for their tacos. You can watch in the video player above and get her recipe below.

GROUND BEEF RECIPE

1lb ground beef

1.5 teaspoon ancho chili powder

.5 teaspoon garlic powder

.5 teaspoon onion powder

.5 teaspoon salt

.5 teaspoon cumin

.5 teaspoon pepper

.5 teaspoon coriander

.25 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 cup of water

1. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Crumble ground beef into the hot skillet. Cook and stir until the beef is completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain and discard any excess grease.

2. Return ground beef to heat. Pour seasoning mixture and water over the beef; stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook until the moisture absorbs into the meat, about 5 minutes.