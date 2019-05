- If you're looking for unique cookies, The Detroit Cookie Company is the place to check out. They serve more than 25 cookie flavors every day - some with cookies the size of your head!

Owner and founder Lauren Roumayaha joined us on The Nine to tell us more about her cookies and how she got her start. She grew up baking with her mom, and got the idea to start a business when she was getting ready to graduate.

"I was getting ready to graduate and my husband said to me, 'What the heck do you want to do?' And I said, 'I just want to make cookies!' And he said, 'Okay, let's do it!' So, we started a cookie company!"

She says she likes to think of favorite desserts that everyone typically loves at family gatherings, and turn that into a cookie. Then anytime you eat that cookie you can taste the nostalgia.

She adds the secret to moist a cookie is "a lot of butter" and pulling them out of the oven right before they're actually done. She promises they'll finish baking on the sheet and be the perfect consistency.

Another important note from her: calories don't count in her bakery.

"That's how we make everything so delicious!" she says.

You can hear from her about her cookies in the video player above, and get her Big Mama Cookie! recipe below.

Ingredients:

1 cup packed brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 cup room temperature butter

2 eggs

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

2 ½ cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups + ½ c reserved semi-sweet chocolate chips

Marshmallows

Chopped Reese's cups

Directions:

1. Cream the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment until creamy.

2. Add the sugars and beat on medium speed, about 1-2 minutes. Scrape the sides of the bowl down when necessary.

3. Add the eggs and vanilla to the sugar mixture and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Make sure to scrape the bottom of the bowl to ensure there are no butter clumps.

4. In a separate bowl, sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

5. Add dry mixture to the sugar, butter and egg mixture and mix until combined but do not over mix.

6. Add the semi sweet chocolate chips to the cookie dough on low speed.

7. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper divide the dough in half

8. Flatten each side to resemble a shallow bown

9. Stuff one side with marshmallows and reese's and place the other side on top. Seal together using fingers to ensure the filling does not fall out.

10. Stud the top with even more semi-sweet chocolate chips

11. Freeze dough for one hour

12. Preheat oven to 350oF

13. Bake cookies 25 minutes. Watch cookie at 25 minutes as some ovens bake differently and the cookie may need more time.

14. Allow to cool 3-5 minutes

15. Eat Immediately!