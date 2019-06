- The Monarch Club is a new restaurant in Detroit with an incredible rooftop view.

The building is newly renovated after being neglected for nearly 40 years.

Chef Jared Bobkin from The Monarch Club joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about their food. You can hear from him in the video player and watch as he shows us a secret to a great barbecue sauce. You can get his recipe below.

The Monarch Club house BBQ sauce

Yield 2 qt

Ingredients:

1 vidalia onion sm diced

2 cups ketchup

2 cups diced tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

5 tbsp dijon

4 tsp granulated garlic

4 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp cracked black pepper

1/2 lb brown sugar

1/2 tsp cayenne

2/3 cup molasses

Add all ingredients except for molasses and bring to boil. Reduce to simmer and allow to cook for 18-20 mins. Add molasses last 5 mins of cooking as to not scorch