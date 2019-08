- A new restaurant is bringing life to an old building behind Little Caesars Arena.

The ZZ Market and Grill is the newest gourmet market experience downtown. They're serving up vegetarian, vegan, and organic options daily as well as carryout beverages and snacks.

Executive chef Russell Bronson describes them as half retail-half restaurant. They have grab-n-go items ready for those working in the Midtown area, or they make their items as ordered for those who have more time.

ZZ Market is at the corner of Henry and Cass, and had their grand opening on August 21. They'll be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. with some extended hours on certain event days.

Chef Bronson joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant, and to show us how to make Detroit's historical Maurice salad. You can watch in the video player above, and get the recipe below.

MAURICE SALAD

Ingredients

Fresh Cut and Washed Greens, 4 oz

Roasted Turkey Breast, Julienne, 2 oz

Smoked Ham, Julienne, 2 oz

Swiss Cheese, Julienne, 1 oz

Gherkin Pickles, Halved Lengthwise, 1 oz

Green Olives, Halved, 8

Maurice Dressing, 2 oz (recipe below)

Once the initial prep work has been completed, i.e. chopping washing greens, julienning meat and vegetables; begin assembly.

The Maurice can be prepared one of two ways. First traditionally, all ingredients together, tossed in the dressing. However, if preparing for a family gathering or to serve later it can be arranged in the 'Cobb' style, segmenting all ingredients to create a pinwheel or striped effect and leaving the dressing on the side so that your guest can control the amount of dressing themselves the time of service.

Maurice Dressing

2 Tablespoons white vinegar

1 ½ Tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1½ Tablespoons minced onion

1½ Tablespoons sugar

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 cups mayonnaise, reduced-fat or regular

½ cup chopped flat leaf Italian parsley

Pinch salt and pepper