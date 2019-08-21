< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424920459" data-article-version="1.0">New gourmet market restaurant behind Little Caesars Arena</h1>
</header> addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/new-gourmet-market-restaurant-behind-little-caesars-arena" data-title="New gourmet market restaurant behind Little Caesars Arena" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/new-gourmet-market-restaurant-behind-little-caesars-arena" addthis:title="New gourmet market restaurant behind Little Caesars Arena"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424920459.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424920459");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424920459_424916297_179472"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424920459_424916297_179472";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424916297","video":"596999","title":"New%20gourmet%20market%20restaurant%20behind%20Little%20Caesars%20Arena","caption":"A%20new%20restaurant%20is%20bringing%20life%20to%20an%20old%20building%20behind%20Little%20Caesars%20Arena.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F21%2FNew_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F21%2FNew_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Little_Caes_596999_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661018231%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dn3O_Cj9vjnY5WE25vykIIgCn0bs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fnew-gourmet-market-restaurant-behind-little-caesars-arena"}},"createDate":"Aug 21 2019 01:57PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424920459_424916297_179472",video:"596999",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520new%2520restaurant%2520is%2520bringing%2520life%2520to%2520an%2520old%2520building%2520behind%2520Little%2520Caesars%2520Arena.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Little_Caes_596999_1800.mp4?Expires=1661018231&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=n3O_Cj9vjnY5WE25vykIIgCn0bs",eventLabel:"New%20gourmet%20market%20restaurant%20behind%20Little%20Caesars%20Arena-424916297",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fnew-gourmet-market-restaurant-behind-little-caesars-arena"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 02:23PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424920459"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:57PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424920459-424916282" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424920459" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - A new restaurant is bringing life to an old building behind Little Caesars Arena. </p><p>The ZZ Market and Grill is the newest gourmet market experience downtown. They're serving up vegetarian, vegan, and organic options daily as well as carryout beverages and snacks. </p><p>Executive chef Russell Bronson describes them as half retail-half restaurant. They have grab-n-go items ready for those working in the Midtown area, or they make their items as ordered for those who have more time. </p><p>ZZ Market is at the corner of Henry and Cass, and had their grand opening on August 21. They'll be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. with some extended hours on certain event days. </p><p>Chef Bronson joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant, and to show us how to make Detroit's historical Maurice salad. You can watch in the video player above, and get the recipe below. </p><p>MAURICE SALAD<br> Ingredients <br> Fresh Cut and Washed Greens, 4 oz<br> Roasted Turkey Breast, Julienne, 2 oz<br> Smoked Ham, Julienne, 2 oz<br> Swiss Cheese, Julienne, 1 oz<br> Gherkin Pickles, Halved Lengthwise, 1 oz<br> Green Olives, Halved, 8<br> Maurice Dressing, 2 oz (recipe below)</p><p>Once the initial prep work has been completed, i.e. chopping washing greens, julienning meat and vegetables; begin assembly. <br> The Maurice can be prepared one of two ways. First traditionally, all ingredients together, tossed in the dressing. However, if preparing for a family gathering or to serve later it can be arranged in the 'Cobb' style, segmenting all ingredients to create a pinwheel or striped effect and leaving the dressing on the side so that your guest can control the amount of dressing themselves the time of service. </p><p>Maurice Dressing <br> 2 Tablespoons white vinegar <br> 1 ½ Tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice <br> 1½ Tablespoons minced onion <br> 1½ Tablespoons sugar <br> 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard <br> 3 cups mayonnaise, reduced-fat or regular <br> ½ cup chopped flat leaf Italian parsley <br> Pinch salt and pepper</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)" title="VapingBloodVesselStudy_Banner_Getty_1566420447912-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vaping affects blood vessels after one use — even with no nicotine, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/6-senior-citizens-arrested-for-allegedly-having-sex-in-public-in-local-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/21/suspects_1566420178489_7607666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="4 of the 6 suspects pictured left to right, John Linartz, Charles Ardito, Richard Butler, Daniel Dobbins. The 2 other suspects were not booked and photographed. (Fairfield Police)" title="suspects_1566420178489-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>6 senior citizens arrested for allegedly having sex in public in local park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-moms-demand-action-rally"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/18/___Moms_Demand_Action____rally_0_7601308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="___Moms_Demand_Action____rally_0_20190819001208"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Moms Demand Action' rally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-weekend-recession-fear-china-tradewar-rashida-tlaib-vs-israel-and-more"> <figure 