New Irish-inspired dishes at Yard House

Posted Mar 13 2019 01:30PM EDT
Video Posted Mar 13 2019 01:20PM EDT data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/new-irish-inspired-dishes-at-yard-house" data-title="New Irish-inspired dishes at Yard House" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/new-irish-inspired-dishes-at-yard-house" addthis:title="New Irish-inspired dishes at Yard House"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-394641212.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394641212");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394641212_394638975_149343"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_394641212_394638975_149343";this.videosJson='[{"id":"394638975","video":"544221","title":"New%20Irish-inspired%20dishes%20at%20Yard%20House","caption":"Yard%20House%20is%20celebrating%20the%20month%20of%20March%20with%20a%20new%20Pub%20Fare%20menu.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F13%2FNew_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F13%2FNew_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_544221_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647105607%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DxUDXPvTUe3JoV-UrAHjGLfelegI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fnew-irish-inspired-dishes-at-yard-house"}},"createDate":"Mar 13 2019 01:20PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_394641212_394638975_149343",video:"544221",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Yard%2520House%2520is%2520celebrating%2520the%2520month%2520of%2520March%2520with%2520a%2520new%2520Pub%2520Fare%2520menu.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_544221_1800.mp4?Expires=1647105607&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xUDXPvTUe3JoV-UrAHjGLfelegI",eventLabel:"New%20Irish-inspired%20dishes%20at%20Yard%20House-394638975",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Fnew-irish-inspired-dishes-at-yard-house"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 01:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-394641212"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 01:20PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-394641212" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394641212-394638960"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394641212-394638960" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> (FOX 2) - Yard House is celebrating the month of March with a new Pub Fare menu. Featuring Irish-inspired dishes and drinks specially created by Yard House Corporate Executive Chef Carlito Jocson, the menu draws inspiration from traditional pubs while weaving in other global flavors.</p><p>Yard House Manager Shelby Tash joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more, and to show us their shepherd's pie and mash. You can watch in the video player above, and get the recipe below. </p><p>Ingredients<br /> 2 tablespoons olive oil<br /> 1 tablespoon minced garlic<br /> 1 large onion, diced<br /> 1 pound ground beef<br /> 1 tablespoon each dried sage, thyme and parsley<br /> Salt and pepper, to taste<br /> 2 stalks celery, diced<br /> 2 medium carrots, diced<br /> ½ cup frozen peas, thawed<br /> 1 medium Yukon gold potato, diced<br /> 1 tablespoon beef stock<br /> 1 tablespoon flour<br /> 1 can dark beer<br /> 1 package frozen empanada wrappers, thawed<br /> Egg wash<br /> Mashed potatoes<br /> Brown gravy</p><p>Directions</p><p>Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add garlic and onion and sauté until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add beef and spices and cook until beef is brown and cooked through. Add celery, carrots, peas and potato. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in beef stock and flour and cook for 1 minute. Deglaze the pan with a splash of dark beer, scraping brown bits off the bottom of the pan. When liquid has almost evaporated, add the rest of the can of beer, bringing to a boil. Let cook until liquid is reduced by half and sauce is thickened.</p><p>Preheat oven to 400*F. To fill empanada dough rounds, lay flat on baking surface. Scoop about 2 tablespoons of filling onto the center of each dough round. Moisten the edges of the dough with water and bring edges up to meet around the filling, pressing to seal. Use a fork to crimp the edges. Arrange on parchment-lined baking sheet, brushing lightly with egg wash. Bake for 20-30 minutes, or until golden brown.</p><p>Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var More Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/13/Grilling_chicken_alla_fiorentina_with_An_0_7393456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andiamo executive chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a recipe perfect for your summer entertaining - grilled chicken alla fiorentina." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> Grilling chicken alla fiorentina with Andiamo

Posted Jun 13 2019 01:37PM EDT

Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

Andiamo executive chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a recipe perfect for your summer entertaining - grilled chicken alla fiorentina. The dish is also part of Andiamo's date night menu, which is 2 for $50. The dish is also part of Andiamo's date night menu, which is 2 for $50. </p><p>You can watch as he prepares the dish in the video player above, and get his recipe below. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/belle-iron-grille-at-nashville-north" title="Belle Iron Grille at Nashville North" data-articleId="411387501" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Belle_Iron_Grille_at_Nashville_North_0_7364107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Belle_Iron_Grille_at_Nashville_North_0_7364107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Belle_Iron_Grille_at_Nashville_North_0_7364107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Belle_Iron_Grille_at_Nashville_North_0_7364107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/Belle_Iron_Grille_at_Nashville_North_0_7364107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Owner of Belle Iron Grille Dean Bach from Gaylord, Michigan came in to showcase food that will be featured at the upcoming music event Nashville North. Belle Iron Grille at Nashville North

Posted Jun 07 2019 01:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 01:34PM EDT

Owner of Belle Iron Grille Dean Bach from Gaylord, Michigan came in to showcase food that will be featured at the upcoming music event Nashville North. Bach showed off his Nashville-style fried chicken. Check out the restaurant website at https://www.belleirongrille.com/ .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/food-truck-rally-for-west-bloomfield-youth-assistance" title="Food Truck Rally for West Bloomfield Youth Assistance" data-articleId="411179375" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Food_Truck_Rally_for_West_Bloomfield_You_0_7359886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Food_Truck_Rally_for_West_Bloomfield_You_0_7359886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Food_Truck_Rally_for_West_Bloomfield_You_0_7359886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Food_Truck_Rally_for_West_Bloomfield_You_0_7359886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Food_Truck_Rally_for_West_Bloomfield_You_0_7359886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deputy Chief and Chair of West Bloomfield Youth Assistance, Curt Lawson, joined us along with Jamerican Grill Food Truck, to talk about the upcoming rally and create Jerk Chicken and Coconut red peas and rice. Food Truck Rally for West Bloomfield Youth Assistance

Posted Jun 06 2019 01:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 01:12PM EDT

Deputy Chief and Chair of West Bloomfield Youth Assistance, Curt Lawson, joined us along with Jamerican Grill Food Truck, to talk about the upcoming rally and create Jerk Chicken and Coconut red peas and rice. There will be 21 various food trucks with diverse selections, from cookie dough and donuts to sushi, creative takes on mac and cheese and vegan selections, to name a few. Beyond just food, the event will feature many activities from bounce houses and live music to a beer/wine tent and photobooth. The Food Truck Rally will be held outdoors at the Orchard Mall, 6337 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, 48322. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-took-in-as-much-as-135m-last-yr"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center. 