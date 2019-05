Barley, BBQ & Beats is returning and is headed to Detroit this year.

The event, which features some of Michigan's most well-known whiskies, barbecue food and music, will be held at Eastern Market's historic Shed 3 on Thursday, May 23 from 5 until 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $40 in advance at www.hom.org/BBB2019. Admission increases to $45 at the door on the day of the fundraiser. The event benefits Hospics of Michigan.

Megan LaCross from Hospice of Michigan joined us on The Nine, along with Chef Jake Wutka from Hogs Hollow Smokehouse, to tell us more about the event. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get his recipe below.