- The Salt & Sugar Co. has a new summer menu.

Kevin Mroczek joined us on The Nine to tell us more and show us how to make their lemon basil orzo pasta salad. You can watch in the video player above, and get the recipe below.

Lemon Basil Orzo Pasta Salad

INGREDIENTS

- 2-4 oz fresh basil

- 2 cloves garlic clove

- 1/4 tsp salt

- 3TB lemon juice

- 1/4 cup olive oil

- 4 cups of orzo pasta noodles

- 4 cups vegetable stock

- 2 cans chickpeas drained and rinsed

- 2 cups artichokes chopped full or half depending on size

- 1 cup cherry tomatoes cut in half

- 8-12 oz feta cheese

- Salt & Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

To make dressing:

Whisk together in small bowl.

- 2 oz fresh basil, chopped finely

- 2 cloves garlic minced

- 1/4 tsp salt

- 3TB lemon juice

- 1/4 cup olive oil

1) Put vegetable stock into pot and bring to boil. Add orzo and cook over medium heat for 8 minutes.

2) Strain the pasta, rinse with cold water. Set aside in large serving bowl.

3) Add tomatoes, artichokes, chickpeas, feta & dressing to bowl. Toss until mixed well.

4) Serve immediately or refrigerate and serve the next day for more flavor.

5) Garnish with remaining Basil & Crumbled Feta Cheese