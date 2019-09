- You can try some of the best wines, craft brews and food around this weekend at the Northville Food & Wine Festival.

The event launches with our Gala Dinner on Friday, September 6 at Cantoro's Market to benefit the Wounded Warriors. And on Saturday, September 7, the wine tasting event will be held on Main Street in Downtown Northville to Benefit the Tipping Point Theater.

The event opens to the public at 1 p.m. with over one hundred wines from all over the state and the world to sample. Live Music, craft beer and amazing restaurants form the area will round out the experience for our guests.

Scott Buie joined us in studio to tell us more about the event, along with Chef Ken Miller from Toasted Oak in Novi. You can hear more from them in the video player above.