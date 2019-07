- You can get a sampling of some of the best foods and drinks Oakland County has to offer.

Oakland Uncorked is an annual event, and this year it's happening Friday, Aug. 2 from 7-10 p.m. at the Oakland County Farmers Market in Waterford.

Cost is $45/person and you must be 21 or older. Reservations are required as space is limited. Tickets can be purchased at WaterfordChamber.org or by calling 248-666-8600.

Marie Hauswirth from the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Chef Matt Bray from Parker's Hilltop Brewery. You can get his haddock recipe below.

HADDOCK FRENCH

Ingredients:

8 oz portion Haddock

1 cup seasoned flour

½ lemon

3 tbsp white wine

1 tbsp garlic

1 tbsp capers

3 tbsp cold butter cubes

2 oz clarified butter

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Pre-heat sauté pan with clarified butter over medium/high heat.

2. Lightly dredge fish in seasoned flour and place fish into hot oil.

3. Continue to cook over medium/high heat for 3-5 minutes (depending on thickness).

4. Once the fish begins to curl and brown on the bottom (check by gently lifting fish up), gently turn fish over to sauté the other side for another 3-5 minutes. Again, based on thickness of the fish. We are looking for an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. When the fish has reached temperature, remove and place on a drip rack while you make the sauce.

6. Add garlic and capers to the same used pan.

7. Add the white wine and allow to reduce for 15-20 seconds.

8. Add the lemon juice. Stir once.

9. Add cold butter to pan. Remove from heat while stirring to allow the butter to melt and your sauce to incorporate.

10. Taste. Add salt and pepper as needed.

11. Place fish on a serving plate with desired sides (we use mashed potatoes and green beans). Spoon pan sauce over your cooked fish and serve.

Family of 4

4 pieces haddock (8 oz each)

2 cups seasoned flour

2 lemons

¾ cup white wine

¾ cup cold butter cubes

¼ cup garlic

¼ cup capers

¾ cup clarified butter

Salt and pepper to taste