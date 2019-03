- The Roadrunner Tavern is a St. Patrick's Day tent bash on Sunday, March 17.

Christine Wisnewski and head chef Will Fleming joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their corned beef recipe below.

1 pound Wigley's corned beef brisket

1 cup yellow mustard

4 ounces black pepper

1 head cabbage, quartered then halved

5-7 carrots, peeled with ends trimmed

6 Idaho potatoes peeled and pricked with fork

Corned beef stock

Rub corned beef with mustard. Sprinkle with black pepper and press into meat. Let rest for 24 hours in refridgerator. Roast in 450 degree oven, fat cap up, for 4 1/2 hours. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.

Meanwhile (or before meat goes into oven) bake Idaho potatoes at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. Cut into chunks.

Bring corned beef stock to boil. Boil cabbage in the corned beef stock for 45 minutes total. Boil carrots in corned beef stock for 12 minutes.

Slice corned beef and serve with vegetables.