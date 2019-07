Harvest Salad:

Ingredients:

1oz Red Cabbage, julienne

2oz Green Cabbage, julienne

1oz Carrots, shredded

2oz Iceburg, chopped

2oz Romaine, chopped

3oz Brown Rice, Quinoa, and Farro Mixture

1oz Corn

1oz Red peppers, diced

1oz Green peppers, diced

2 tablespoons Dried Cranberries

2 tablespoons Toasted Almonds

2 tablespoons Toasted Pecans

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

6oz Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette

4 pieces cut into 3 oz portions Marinated Chicken

Recipe:

Mix all ingredients and place on a plate or in a bowl…reserve 1 tablespoon of cranberries, almonds and pecans for garnish. Place the salad evenly across 4 plates and garnish with remaining cranberries, pecans and almonds. Serve the chicken on the side of the salad.

Marinated Chicken

Ingredients:

4 pieces of chicken cut into 3 oz. portions

4 oz Italian Dressing

Recipe:

Place Italian dressing on chicken and let it marinate for 30 minutes. Cook the chicken to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Sherry Mustard Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Garlic Puree

1 tablespoon Sherry Vinegar

1/8 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 tablespoon Sugar

1 tablespoon Mustard, Dijon

½ cup Olive Oil

1/8 teaspoon Black Pepper

1/8 teaspoon Oregano Dry

1 tablespoon Shallots, Minced

2 tablespoons Water

2 tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard

Recipe:

Add all ingredients except for the oil in a blender. Turn on the blender and slowly add the oil to emulsify.

Quinoa and Farro Salad

Ingredients:

4 oz Brown Rice

4 oz Quinoa

4 oz Farro

1 oz Corn

1 oz Red pepper, diced

1 oz Green pepper, diced

1 teaspoon Parsley, Chopped

1 tablespoon Almonds, toasted

1 tablespoon Pecans, Toasted

1 tablespoon Golden Raisins

4 oz Citrus Vinaigrette

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/8 teaspoon Black Pepper

Recipes:

Mix all ingredients and serve at room temperature

Citrus Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

¼ cup Orange Juice

¼ cup Lemon Juice

¼ cup Lime Juice

1 tablespoon Vinegar Golden Balsamic

1 teaspoon Mustard, Dijon

1/8 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 tablespoon Shallots, Minced

2 cups Olive Oil

Recipes:

Add all ingredients except for the oil in a blender. Turn on the blender and slowly add the oil to emulsify.