Chef Angelo Loria from Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market joined us on The Nine to show us ways you can cook with shrimp, salmon and a whole branzino. Get their recipes below.

GRILLED SHRIMP SCAMPI

Ingredients

2 pounds extra-large shrimp (from 6/8 to 21/25 per lb), peeled and deveined

MARINADE

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine all marinade ingredients in a medium bowl, reserving some for serving.

2. Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels. Add shrimp to the medium bowl with marinade and toss to coat. Don't marinate for 15 minutes or they will become chewy.

3. Remove shrimp from marinade and thread onto skewers. Preheat the grill to high heat. Cook the shrimp on one side until lightly charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off all burners, cover and cook on the other side until no longer translucent, 1 to 2 minutes. Toss with the reserved marinade, and serve.

CEDAR PLANK GRILLED SALMON

Ingredients

1 cup kosher salt

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1 cup chopped dill, plus 8 large dill sprigs

Finely grated zest of 2 lemons, plus 16 lemon slices

Eight 8-ounce, center-cut salmon fillets, with skin

2 cups sake

Olive oil, for drizzling

How to Make It

1. Soak four 8-by-7-inch cedar planks in water for 2 hours.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the salt with the light brown sugar, chopped dill and grated lemon zest. Coat the salmon fillets thoroughly with the rub and arrange them in a large, shallow dish in one layer. Cover and refrigerate the salmon for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

3. Rinse the salmon and pat dry. Return the salmon to the dish and cover with the sake. Refrigerate for 1 hour, turning the salmon halfway through.4. Light a grill, cover and heat for 10 minutes. Grill the cedar planks until grill marks appear, about 30 seconds per side.5. Drain the salmon from the sake and pat the fillets dry. Brush the salmon with olive oil and place 2 fillets on each cedar plank, spacing them apart. Top each fillet with a large dill sprig and 2 lemon slices and drizzle lightly with more olive oil.6. Turn off half of the burners on the grill. Carefully set two of the salmon-topped planks on the grill over indirect heat. Cover and grill the salmon for 25 to 30 minutes, rotating the planks halfway through, just until the salmon is cooked. Tent the salmon with foil to keep warm. Serve.

WHOLE GRILLED BRANZINO

Ingredients

Four 1-pound whole branzino-scaled and gutted, skin scored

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 thyme sprigs

4 bay leaves

2 lemons-1 thinly sliced, 1 cut into wedges

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Finely chopped parsley, for serving

How to Make It

1. Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the fish cavities with salt and pepper. Stuff each cavity with a thyme sprig, a bay leaf and 2 lemon slices. Rub the outside of the branzino with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

2. Grill the branzino over high heat, turning once, until browned and crisp and just cooked through, about 7 minutes per side. Serve right away, passing salt, lemon wedges and parsley at the table.