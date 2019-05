- Content sponsored and provided by Andiamo.

Andiamo Executive Chef Jim Oppat joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a recipe that takes full advantage of the spring cooking right now.

You can watch in the video player above as he prepares Salmon Fillets with Avocado Butter and Asparagus Gremolata, and get his recipe below.

SALMON FILLETS WITH AVOCADO BUTTER AND ASPARAGUS GREMOLATA

6 servings

2.5 pounds Salmon Fillets, skin removed cut into 6 equal portions



Fish Marinade

Ingredients:

6 fluid oz Olive oil

2 Fluid oz Lemon, grapefruit, lime, or Tangerine juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Fresh ground pepper

1 Tb Cilantro chopped

Method:

1. Mix all ingredients together and pour over fish and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Wine marinade: Replace the citrus juice with dry white wine or vermouth. Substitute Shallots for the garlic.

Avocado Butter with Cilantro

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Whole unsalted butter, soften

1/3 cup Ripe Avocado, mashed

1 Tb Cilantro, chopped

1 tsp. Garlic, minced

1 Tb Lime juice

as needed, Salt and Pepper to taste

Method: Cream together all ingredients. Refrigerate until ready to use. You may also store it in the freezer for longer periods, up to two months.

Asparagus Bell Pepper Gremolata

Ingredients:

1 lb Asparagus, sliced thin

1 lb Sweet Piquette Peppers

1 bunch Parsley, Italian, chopped

1 bunch Green Onions, chopped

1 cup Marcona Almonds, crushed

¼ cup Capers, rinsed and chopped

1 ea. Lemon, zested

1 ea. Orange, zested

1 Tbls. Garlic, minced

2 Tbls. Cilantro, chopped

¼ cup Olive oil

2 Tbls. White balsamic vinegar

To taste, Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Combine all of the above ingredients together in a mixing bowl.

2. Season to taste with salt and pepper and allow to rest about 2 hours at room temperature before use.

3. Can be stored for up to two days.