Summer desserts at New Age Cafe
(WJBK) - Joshua Prakobkij and Curtis Townsend from New Age Cafe in Clinton Township joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the unique desserts the cafe creates. You can hear from them in the video player above.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - Joshua Prakobkij and Curtis Townsend from New Age Cafe in Clinton Township joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the unique desserts the cafe creates. You can hear from them in the video player above.