- Brad Dockery from Annabel's & Co. Catering joined us in the Fox 2 Cooking School to give us some inspiration for our summer salads.

You can hear from him in the video player above, and get some recipes below.

SALAD SARETSKY

Poppy seed vinaigrette:

- 1/3 c. cider vinegar

- 1/2 c. organic sugar

- 1/2 grated onion

- 1 t. dry mustard

Place above in food processor, blend smooth, then while running slowly add:

- 1 c. canola oil

- 1 t. poppy seeds

In a bowl combine:

- diced avocado

- grilled corn

- chopped scallions

- sliced dates

- toasted almonds

- toasted cornbread crouton

Drizzle with poppy seed vinaigrette. Serve over baby arugula

Fast Chocolate Mousse

Bring to a boil:

- one quart heavy cream

Slowly pour over 2 cups chocolate chips

Place in refrigerator to cool completely

Whip at high speed until light and thick

Serve over berries.