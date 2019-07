- Chef Larry and Jim Sage from Sajo's Restaurant joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us a light, delicious summer salad recipe.

You can watch in the video player above and get the recipe below.

Watermelon Caprese

INGREDIENTS

1 small watermelon, sliced

Fresh mozzarella sliced

2 tbsp. sliced fresh basil

Flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Arugula

extra-virgin olive oil

balsamic glaze



DIRECTIONS

1. Slice watermelon into 1/2" thick squares, about 3"-x- 3". Slice mozzarella into 1/2" slices.

2. On a serving dish, alternate slices of mozzarella and watermelon. Sprinkle with basil, arugula, flaky sea salt and pepper.

3. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze and serve.