- The top Pit Masters in the area will be serving up some of the finest BBQ at Swiggin' Pig this weekend.

The free event is in Wyandotte May 17-18. Chefs will also be competing to create the best bourbon-based BBQ sauce made with Bulleit Bourbon - and you choose the winner! Tickets for whiskey tastings will also be available.

Josh Cade from Whiskeys on the Water and Pit Master Cornell Sample joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their BBQ bourbon sauce recipe below.

Mr. Pit Master BBQ Bourbon Sauce

This is a great southern barbecue sauce for any choice of beef, poultry, and pork.

Total of 20 minutes & Yields about 3 cups

Ingredients:

1 - 24 oz Bottle of ketchup

1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 Teaspoons onion powder

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 Teaspoons paprika

1 Teaspoon liquid smoke

1 Teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup/60 mL Bulliet Bourbon

Combine all ingredients in a sauce pan and whisk until combined thoroughly.

Simmer for about 10 minutes and longer for thicker texture.

Cool & Store in air tight container.

Rib Recipe

1 slab of ribs wash and rinse Mr. Pitmaster rub over the top and bottom Put on grill medium heat. For two hours remove wrap in aluminum foil place on grill for 1 hour after one hour unwrap put back on grill glaze with sauce for about 10 minutes.