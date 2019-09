- Tailgating season is here.

Famous Dave's pitmaster Kaycee Schmidt joined us on The Nine to show us how to make chili with a twist. You can watch in the video player above, and get the recipe below.

THE BEST TAILGATING CHILI

Serve it up with some diced onions, shredded cheddar and a dollop of sour cream! Serves a party of 8.

STEP ONE

3 lbs. 80/20 ground chuck

4 TBSP Superior Touch Better Than Bouillon Beef Base

In a large sauté pan, flatten out the ground chuck and add the beef base. Brown the meat but don't crush it. Leave as many big chunks as possible but be sure it's cooked thoroughly.

Once cooked, transfer into a large stock pot and leave the juices in the pan.



STEP TWO

1 cup sweet onion, diced

1 cup green bell pepper, diced

1 cup celery, diced

In the remaining juices, sauté onions, peppers and celery. Once the onions start to turn translucent, transfer veggies to the stock pot.



STEP THREE

3 TBSP Chili Powder

1tsp garlic powder

2 TBSP + 1 tsp Cumin

1 TBSP sweet basil

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

½ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

¼ tsp celery salt

32 oz. Spicy V8 Juice

¼ cup Lea & Perrin's Worcestershire Sauce New Thick Style

8 oz. Hunt's Tomato Puree

14.5 oz. Hunt's Petite Diced Tomatoes

1 cup purified water

Add all of the dry seasonings to the stock pot.

Add V8 juice and Worcestershire sauce, tomato puree, diced tomatoes and water.

Heat until the juices start to simmer.



STEP four

1 can Bush's Baked Beans original recipe

1 can Bush's Black Beans

1 oz. Nestle's Unsweetened Chocolate

1 oz. Kahlua

Add beans carefully and return to a simmer.

Ad chocolate and Kahlua. Simmer on low heat for 15 minutes