- Enjoy some of our last summer nights at Taste of Downriver.

You can sample signature items from restaurants throughout southern Wayne County. You can shuttle to each place, or walk.

The event is Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6 - 9 p.m. in downtown Wyandotte. If you don't have tickets yet it costs $30/person.

Kayla Salamon, the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber's Marketing & Community Engagement Manager, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Guinevere Mayhew, Head Cheff from Smugglers Run. You can hear more in the video player above and get her sesame-ginger salmon recipe below.

You can get more information on the event online here.

SMUGGLERS RUN SESAME-GINGER SALMON

Sesame-Ginger Sauce

Ingredients;

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup lightly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoons cup minced garlic

2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons cold water + 2 tablespoons corn starch to make a slurry

Preparation;

1) Place all ingredients except the cold water and corn starch in a sauce pan

2) Whisk the mixture while heating on the stovetop until it reaches a light boil

3) Whisk in the slurry slowly as needed while reducing heat. Product should cling to a spoon slightly and be thinner than pancake syrup.

Oven Roasted Vegetables

1) Cut cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash, red bell peppers and Brussel sprouts into bite size pieces

2) In a large bowl toss the vegetables with salt and pepper and enough olive oil to coat completely

3) Place the seasoned vegetables single layer on a baking sheet.

4) Pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees. Roast for 20 minutes, stir and roast for another 15 minutes or until a nice roast has been achieved.

Prepare the Salmon

1) Grill, poach, bake or pan fry the salmon. If you are new to cooking seafood you may wish to use a meat thermometer and stop cooking at 140 degrees. Note that the salmon will continue to cook after being removed from the heat. 145 degrees is a safe serving temperature. Season with salt and pepper

2) Toss the roasted vegetables with enough sesame ginger sauce

3) Serve with your favorite rice; White, brown or wild rice or a rice pilaf.

4) Plate the meal by placing the rice and vegetables on the plate first and place the salmon partially over the vegetables and rice. Drizzle a little sesame-ginger sauce over the salmon and garnish with toasted sesame seeds.