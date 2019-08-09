< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Taste of Downriver Aug. 13 in Wyandotte Posted Aug 09 2019 12:53PM EDT a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423042341");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423042341_423042842_151115"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423042341_423042842_151115";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423042842","video":"593192","title":"Taste%20of%20Downriver%20Aug.%2013%20in%20Wyandotte","caption":"Enjoy%20some%20of%20our%20last%20summer%20nights%20at%20Taste%20of%20Downriver.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FTaste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FTaste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_593192_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659977382%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D2j6tC_oCfgZ__zHEYSb4_xn4w_A","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Ftaste-of-downriver-aug-13-in-wyandotte"}},"createDate":"Aug 09 2019 12:49PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423042341_423042842_151115",video:"593192",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Enjoy%2520some%2520of%2520our%2520last%2520summer%2520nights%2520at%2520Taste%2520of%2520Downriver.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_593192_1800.mp4?Expires=1659977382&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=2j6tC_oCfgZ__zHEYSb4_xn4w_A",eventLabel:"Taste%20of%20Downriver%20Aug.%2013%20in%20Wyandotte-423042842",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/cooking_school_sponsored_by_andiamo&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo%2Ftaste-of-downriver-aug-13-in-wyandotte"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-423042341"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 12:49PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-423042341" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423042341-423042827"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423042341-423042827" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/09/Taste_of_Downriver_Aug__13_in_Wyandotte_0_7584117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> (FOX 2) - Enjoy some of our last summer nights at Taste of Downriver. You can sample signature items from restaurants throughout southern Wayne County. You can shuttle to each place, or walk. The event is Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6 - 9 p.m. in downtown Wyandotte. If you don't have tickets yet it costs $30/person.

Kayla Salamon, the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber's Marketing & Community Engagement Manager, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Guinevere Mayhew, Head Cheff from Smugglers Run. You can hear more in the video player above and get her sesame-ginger salmon recipe below. You can get more information on the event online here.

SMUGGLERS RUN SESAME-GINGER SALMON
Sesame-Ginger Sauce
Ingredients;
1/2 cup vegetable broth
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup lightly packed brown sugar
1 tablespoons cup minced garlic
2 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons cold water + 2 tablespoons corn starch to make a slurry

Preparation;
1) Place all ingredients except the cold water and corn starch in a sauce pan
2) Whisk the mixture while heating on the stovetop until it reaches a light boil
3) Whisk in the slurry slowly as needed while reducing heat. Product should cling to a spoon slightly and be thinner than pancake syrup.

Oven Roasted Vegetables
1) Cut cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash, red bell peppers and Brussel sprouts into bite size pieces
2) In a large bowl toss the vegetables with salt and pepper and enough olive oil to coat completely
3) Place the seasoned vegetables single layer on a baking sheet.
4) Pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees. Roast for 20 minutes, stir and roast for another 15 minutes or until a nice roast has been achieved. Season with salt and pepper<br> 2) Toss the roasted vegetables with enough sesame ginger sauce<br> 3) Serve with your favorite rice; White, brown or wild rice or a rice pilaf.<br> 4) Plate the meal by placing the rice and vegetables on the plate first and place the salmon partially over the vegetables and rice. More Cooking School sponsored by Andiamo Stories Carrabba's summer cooking without the calories
Posted Aug 07 2019 02:09PM EDT
Chef Jim Loverdi from Carrabba's Italian Grill joined us on The Nine to show us a summer shrimp recipe that's light on calories. Healthy cooking for busy families
Posted Aug 02 2019 02:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 04:19PM EDT Dr. Lauren Powell joined us on The Nine to show off how she makes tasty, healthy meals for busy families. Watch in the video player above. Dr. Lauren Powell is a board-certified family medicine physician and a culinary medicine specialist. She teaches clients and their families how to treat and prevent chronic medical conditions through food and health education. Her goal is to end generational patterns of disease by teaching healthy cooking techniques that families can past down to future generations.

Sign up to receive a free e-cookbook at www.DinnerwithDrLauren.com . Gourmet ice cream with Browndog Barlor and Restaurant
Posted Aug 02 2019 02:12PM EDT
Browndog Barlor & Restaurant Director Of Operations Greg Richards came in-studio to show off their gourmet ice cream treats. Watch in the video player above. Find more about Browndog at https://www.browndogbarlor.com/ . Featured Videos

Gun violence in Detroit

Lady Gaga funds classroom needs in communities affected by recent mass shootings

Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says

Outback Steakhouse apologizes to family over 'noise complaint' about son with special needs class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rally-held-to-demand-justice-for-mother-of-seven-killed-at-rouge-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rouge%20Park%20rally3_1565489767612.jpg_7586233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rally held to demand justice for mother of seven killed at Rouge Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fightlikedes-foundation-raises-money-for-college-scholarships" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/Fight%20Like%20Des_1565479411130.jpg_7585794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FightLikeDes Foundation raises money for college scholarships</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/two-suspects-caught-after-a-home-invasion-chase-and-crash-from-warren-to-hazel-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/From%20Warren%20to%20Hazel%20Park2_1565476598451.jpg_7585696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two suspects caught after a home invasion, chase and crash from Warren to Hazel Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-11-year-old-darius-ross" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/MSSING%20PERSON%20DARIOUS%20ROSS_1565437998685.jpg_7585376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police search for 11-year-old Darius Ross</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/miracle-field-of-north-oakland-gives-special-children-a-chance-to-play-ball" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/0B6CCFE2AFE34FA9A06CB431BA83882A_1565410618044_7585578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/0B6CCFE2AFE34FA9A06CB431BA83882A_1565410618044_7585578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/0B6CCFE2AFE34FA9A06CB431BA83882A_1565410618044_7585578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/10/0B6CCFE2AFE34FA9A06CB431BA83882A_1565410618044_7585578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 