- Tequila Mundo is an even that celebrates all things tequila, while benefiting the Detroit Art Initiative.

Tequila Mundo is Saturday, May 18 at the Russell Industrial Center. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. but VIP tickets are also available.

Matt Flynn joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Executive Chef Antonio Reyna from Peso Bar to tell us more about the food. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their recipe below.

For more information on the event or to get tickets, visit www.tequilamundo.com.

AL PASTOR JACKFRUIT W/CABRESTO TEQUILA

2 lbs Jackfruit

2 Guajilo peppers,

1 Padilla Pepper,

2 Chipotle,

1 Tablespoon Adobe Sauce

1 cup Pineapple, puréed

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 ozCabresto Tequila, Anejo

2 Tablespoons Achotie paste

4 garlic cloves

Dash of salt & pepper.

Combine Jackfruit, guajillo pepper, pasello pepper, chipotle pepper, Adobe sauce, garlic cloves, pineapple (puréed) & achtotie paste in pan

Cook on low for 45 minutes, stirring occasionally

Then take out guajillo, Pasillo & garlic cloves & blend in blender until smooth, then add back to pan

Add vinegar & Cabresto Tequila to pan & let simmer for 15 minutes

After 15 minutes, take Jackfruit out & shred

Serve with warm tortillas & your favorite Cabresto Tequila Cocktail