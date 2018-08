- The Michigan State Fair returns this Labor Day weekend at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Renee Chodkowski, the Great Foodini, will be giving a cooking demo on Thursday, August 30 at 6 p.m. She joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the fair and her food. You can hear from her in the video player above and get her kid's day recipes here.

For more information on the Michigan State Fair, click here.