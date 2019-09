- The Whitney in Detroit is getting ready to kick off its Cityfest, a 10-day celebration of spirited dining.

From elegant mansion dining to beer and BBQ in the garden, Cityfest offers multiple ways to celebrate Detroit's culinary universe from Sept. 13-22.

Dave Duey from The Whitney joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the events, along with executive chef Natasha Vitti. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their lobster bake recipe below. A New England lobster feast is one of the events.

You can get more information on the events online here. Ticket prices vary and some events are already sold out.

CITYFEST LOBSTERFEAST

1 bag Lobster Bake

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 pound clams, scrubbed

1 tbsp freshly ground black pepper

8 small red bliss potatoes

1 pound mussels, scrubbed and beard removed

2 ears shucked corn, cut in half

4 (1 pound) whole live lobsters

1 pound king crab,

¼ cup butter

2 tbsp lemon juice

4 cheesecloth bags

2 tbsp salt

½ tbsp. old bay

Add water, salt, pepper, old bay and to a large stockpot to a depth of 6 inches, bring to a boil. Place 2 potatoes in each bag and cook for 15 minutes, until par-cooked but still firm, remove from water. Add lobster and corn to bags with potatoes and cook for 8 minutes. Add mussels, clams, and king crab to the bags and cook for another 8-10 minutes until clams and mussels have opened. Remove bags from heat, open and serve

In a separate small pot, add butter and lemon and let melt and a very low temperature. Serve in a ramekin with your lobster bag. You can also reduce the cooking water, and ladle over your lobster plate for more flavor.