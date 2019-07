Ready to mix things up for the Fourth of July? C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill has just the thing: Tomato watermelon salad.

Executive Cheff Jeff Rose dropped by the cooking school to show us how to make the tasty fruity concoction.

Watch him put together in the video above and get the recipe below:



Tomato Watermelon Salad

Mint Vinaigrette

½ cup minced jalapeño

1 ½ Tbl shallot minced

6 clove garlic minced

1 cup chiffonade mint

2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 cup red wine vinegar

½ cup honey

2 cups watermelon cubed

2 ea heirloom tomatoes

¼ cup diced red onion

¼ cup Spanish cheese or feta

Salt and pepper to taste