Try this crockpot casserole for an easy back-to-school breakfast

- August is mostly known as the month to transition back to school, but it's also Kids Eat Right Month. Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross joined us on The Nine with some ideas for kickstarting your morning with a healthy breakfast.

The best thing about the recipe she shared with us -- you can get it all set up in the crockpot the night before.

She showed us how to make a breakfast casserole right in your crockpot. And if you're really on the go in the morning, you can scoop your casserole right into a burrito and take it with you.

You can watch as she prepares it in the video player above and get her recipe here. Feel free, too, to tweak the ingredients to what your family really likes to eat.