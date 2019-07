It's hot out there and there's no better way to cool off this Independence Day than with a few patriotic and refreshing cocktails. Bruce Carroll, of the Michigan-based Rebel Spirits Group, stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Thursday morning to showcase some of his favorite refreshing recipes.

Watch the video above and follow the recipes here.

WATERMELON COOLER

Ingredients

1 Cup Vodka

2 heaping cups watermelon chunks

½ cup of the watermelon juice from cutting the melon

¼ cup fresh squeezed lime juice

1 ½ ounces Simple syrup

Watermelon balls or triangles and lime segments for garnish

Instructions

1. Place watermelon chunks and watermelon juice in your blender, give it a whirl until it is pureed.

2. Add in lime juice and simple syrup and pulse until combined.

3. Add in 1 cup Vodka and pulse until combined.

4. Fill tall glasses with ice, pour mixture over-top.

5. Garnish with watermelon balls and lime. Serve. *If you like a little fizz in your cocktail, add in a splash or two of club soda or lemon-lime soda

BLACK & BLUE

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Vodka

1 ounce fresh squeezed Lime Juice (fresh REALLY makes the difference!)

1 ounce *Simple Syrup (see below how to make Simple Syrup)

4 Blackberries

6 Blueberries

Dash of Mint

Splash of Soda Water

Instructions

Muddle the blackberries, blueberries, mint, lime juice and simple syrup in a mixing glass or shaker. Add the vodka. Top with crushed ice. Add a splash of soda water and stir. Serve in a Collins glass. Garnish with a skewer of berries.

*How to make Simple Syrup: ½ cup water, ½ cup sugar. Combine water and sugar in a saucepan over medium-high heat; stir until sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil, stirring, until sugar has dissolved. Allow to cool.

Coco Chanel Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Vodka (just 89 calories when using ZIM'S 59 proof Vodka)

2 ounces Coconut Water

1.5 ounces Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Slice for Garnish

Instructions

Shake & Strain

Black Cherry Cosmo

Ingredients

1 oz Vodka

.5 oz REAL Black Cherry Puree

3 oz Cranberry Juice

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Instructions