- Corvette Fest, a premier show of over 150 Corvettes, gets into gear this weekend.

Joining FOX 2 with more is Erich Senft, the GMC Corvette set club president.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Olde Canterbury Village in Lake Orion.

The charity for all proceeds from this event goes to Leader Dogs for the Blind.