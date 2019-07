- Berkley Downtown Development Authority Representative Jennifer Finney joined us to talk about the sweet date night planned just for couples coming up in downtown Berkley. Watch in the video player above.

Downtown Berkley is rolling out its first-ever "Couples Night Out" on Thursday, July 18 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The event is for couples of all kinds, shapes, and sizes: best-friend couples, total-opposite couples, totally-alike couples and many more!

Visitors will start their evening with happy hour and experience the wide array of cool events and products geared towards couples. Dance, shake and sing along to live music at Robina Rhapsody. There will be in-store specials, raffle drawings, artsy offerings, spin the wheel discounts, workout opportunities and more.

Find more information at https://downtownberkley.com/couples-night-out.